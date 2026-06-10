Watch: Russia lost the opportunity to use the port of Mariupol

On June 10, the 1st Corps of the Azov Naval Group officially confirmed that the Russian invaders had lost the ability to use the port of Mariupol thanks to a new successful operation by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrainian soldiers weaken the Russian army in Mariupol

The new success was made possible thanks to a clearly planned operation, which was joined by the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, the SBU Headquarters in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Central Military District "A" and the SBU.

Through the joint efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, they managed to eliminate critical infrastructure facilities of the Mariupol commercial port.

This time, the powerful strikes targeted electrical substations, radar equipment, repair infrastructure, a control tower, and fuel and lubricant tanks, as well as the sanctioned dry cargo ship Lady Augusta, which is part of the Russian shadow fleet.