Watch: Russia lost the opportunity to use the port of Mariupol
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Ukraine
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Watch: Russia lost the opportunity to use the port of Mariupol

Ukrainian soldiers weaken the Russian army in Mariupol
Читати українською
Source:  AZOV

On June 10, the 1st Corps of the Azov Naval Group officially confirmed that the Russian invaders had lost the ability to use the port of Mariupol thanks to a new successful operation by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • The coordinated efforts by all involved units caused the Russian army to suffer a painful blow, further complicating their logistics in the region.
  • The official statement of the 1st Corps of the NGU 'Azov' highlights the successful operation and the continued control of logistical capabilities to apply sanctions against the Russian forces in the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian soldiers weaken the Russian army in Mariupol

The new success was made possible thanks to a clearly planned operation, which was joined by the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, the SBU Headquarters in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Central Military District "A" and the SBU.

Through the joint efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, they managed to eliminate critical infrastructure facilities of the Mariupol commercial port.

This time, the powerful strikes targeted electrical substations, radar equipment, repair infrastructure, a control tower, and fuel and lubricant tanks, as well as the sanctioned dry cargo ship Lady Augusta, which is part of the Russian shadow fleet.

Thanks to the coordinated work of all units involved, the enemy suffered another painful blow. The commercial seaport in Mariupol is completely de-energized, and the logistics of the Russian troops are significantly complicated. "Azov" continues to control logistical capabilities and apply sanctions against the Russians in the Sea of Azov. Glory to Ukraine! — says the official statement of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov".

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