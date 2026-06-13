Drones attacked Russian marine terminal and military facilities on TOT

On the night of June 13, Ukrainian UAVs hit a marine terminal in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory: a large-scale fire is currently raging there. There were also loud reports in occupied Melitopol and Alchevsk.

“Bavovna” in Russia and on TOT on June 13 — latest details

The fact of the attack on the sea terminal was confirmed by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, on social media.

According to local residents, a fire broke out at the marine terminal after drone strikes.

The governor claims that one person died in the incident. Three more people were reportedly injured.

He also added that 96 people and more than 30 pieces of equipment, including from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, were involved in extinguishing the fire at the marine terminal.

It is also worth recalling that on the night of June 11, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, as a result of which a large fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

Last night, it was also very noisy in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.