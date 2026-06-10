Ukraine offers European countries to transfer a number of interceptor missiles to it instead of disposing of them
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine offers European countries to transfer a number of interceptor missiles to it instead of disposing of them

Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukraine is negotiating the transfer of a number of interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration date, instead of disposing of them.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is in talks with European countries to transfer a number of interceptor missiles instead of disposing of them as they near their expiration date.
  • The interceptor missiles that have expired or are nearing expiration could be transferred to Ukraine for use, rather than being returned to the manufacturer or disposed of.

Ukraine asks partners to return interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration date

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, at a briefing.

The Ukrainian side managed to find a number of interceptor missiles that will expire after a certain period of time, which can also be obtained for Ukraine. We are still actively negotiating to obtain them, because what is the point of missiles that, after their expiration date, are returned to the manufacturer or disposed of?

He added that in return, Ukraine offers to transfer these interceptors to it, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga is giving this issue priority attention.

We hope we can get this moving.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe needs security guarantees from Ukraine — Estonian Foreign Ministry
Estonia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?