Ukraine offers European countries to transfer a number of interceptor missiles to it instead of disposing of them

Ukraine is negotiating the transfer of a number of interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration date, instead of disposing of them.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is in talks with European countries to transfer a number of interceptor missiles instead of disposing of them as they near their expiration date.
- The interceptor missiles that have expired or are nearing expiration could be transferred to Ukraine for use, rather than being returned to the manufacturer or disposed of.
Ukraine asks partners to return interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration date
This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, at a briefing.
He added that in return, Ukraine offers to transfer these interceptors to it, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga is giving this issue priority attention.
We hope we can get this moving.
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