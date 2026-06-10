Ukraine offers European countries to transfer a number of interceptor missiles to it instead of disposing of them

Ukraine is negotiating the transfer of a number of interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration date, instead of disposing of them.

Ukraine asks partners to return interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration date

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgy Tykhyi, at a briefing.

The Ukrainian side managed to find a number of interceptor missiles that will expire after a certain period of time, which can also be obtained for Ukraine. We are still actively negotiating to obtain them, because what is the point of missiles that, after their expiration date, are returned to the manufacturer or disposed of? Share

He added that in return, Ukraine offers to transfer these interceptors to it, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga is giving this issue priority attention.