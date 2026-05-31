Ukraine turned the tide of the war — military analysts
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Ukraine
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Ukraine turned the tide of the war — military analysts

Ukraine has once again won a chance to win, but there is a “but”
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

The Hill spoke with various military analysts and concluded that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have indeed been able to turn the tide on the battlefield, giving them a chance to win the war again. However, this is almost impossible to do without strong support from their allies.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's strategic initiatives, including targeting Russian military assets and improving defense capabilities, have played a key role in their recent successes.
  • Analysts emphasize the importance of continued support and strategic efforts to sustain Ukraine's momentum and prevent a resurgence of Russian dominance.

Ukraine has once again won a chance to win, but there is a “but”

A statement on this issue was made by George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

He drew attention to the fact that for the first time in the last 3 years, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to recapture more territory than the Russian army.

According to military analysts, the war has entered a new phase.

In fact, it means that Kyiv is already doing everything possible to break the deadlock on the front.

As is known, in recent years, neither Ukrainian troops nor Russian invaders have been able to achieve significant breakthroughs on the battlefield, but now there is a chance to finally do so.

Another important advantage for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is that they have finally learned to stop new offensives by the Russian army.

This shift had been in the works for months, starting in late 2025, when the Ukrainians began striking Russian ground-based radars, electronic warfare stations, anti-aircraft missiles, and drones, effectively blinding Moscow's forces, Barros stressed.

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