Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the Saratovsky oil refinery in Russia, setting the facility on fire. In addition, on May 31, Russian army command posts were hit by powerful strikes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successes of the Ukrainian troops

What is important to understand is that the Saratov Refinery is one of the key oil refining enterprises in the Volga region.

It is part of the structure of the Rosneft oil company.

According to open data, the enterprise's design processing capacity is approximately 7 million tons of oil per year.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this refinery produces gasoline, diesel and other types of fuel, which are used, in particular, to ensure the military logistics of the aggressor country.

Moreover, it is indicated that an important element of the enemy's oil transportation infrastructure — the Lazarevo linear production and dispatching station in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation — came under attack by the Defense Forces.

The Russians were also unable to save the fuel and lubricants warehouse located in the Rostov region.

In addition, an enemy command and observation post (Begoshcha, Kursk region, Russia), as well as UAV control points in the areas of Kalynovoye, Donetsk region, Grafovka (Belgorod region, Russia), and the occupiers' UAV workshop in Donetsk were hit. Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also attacked areas of enemy manpower concentration in Donetsk and Zhelannye.