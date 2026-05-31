Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror during the week

On May 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that over the past week, Russian occupiers have launched more than 2,300 strike drones, almost 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 108 missiles of various types at peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine.

Russia's terror in Ukraine is steadily increasing

All these strikes are simply on ordinary civilian infrastructure — residential buildings, energy. Every day we work to provide more protection against Russian terror. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also reported that on May 30, Germany handed over a new IRIS-T launcher to Ukraine.

Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to official Berlin for its constant contribution to the protection of Ukrainian civilians.

"Thousands and thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support. But we also need missiles for air defense systems to have enough capabilities to repel Russian attacks," the president added. Share

In addition, the head of state recalled important agreements with Sweden. First of all, we are talking about a new support package, in particular, to strengthen our aviation with Gripen combat aircraft.