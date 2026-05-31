Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror during the week
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror during the week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia's terror in Ukraine is steadily increasing
Читати українською

On May 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that over the past week, Russian occupiers have launched more than 2,300 strike drones, almost 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 108 missiles of various types at peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • International assistance includes Germany providing IRIS-T launcher and agreements with Sweden to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of ongoing support from the United States and European partners to protect Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's terror in Ukraine is steadily increasing

All these strikes are simply on ordinary civilian infrastructure — residential buildings, energy. Every day we work to provide more protection against Russian terror.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State also reported that on May 30, Germany handed over a new IRIS-T launcher to Ukraine.

Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to official Berlin for its constant contribution to the protection of Ukrainian civilians.

"Thousands and thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support. But we also need missiles for air defense systems to have enough capabilities to repel Russian attacks," the president added.

In addition, the head of state recalled important agreements with Sweden. First of all, we are talking about a new support package, in particular, to strengthen our aviation with Gripen combat aircraft.

The PURL program — there are new contributions this year, and support for this initiative should continue. We are counting on both the United States and European partners. Anti-ballistic defense is one of the key priorities for Ukraine, — Zelensky reminded.

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