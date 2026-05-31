Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror during the week

On May 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that over the past week, Russian occupiers have launched more than 2,300 strike drones, almost 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 108 missiles of various types at peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- International assistance includes Germany providing IRIS-T launcher and agreements with Sweden to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of ongoing support from the United States and European partners to protect Ukrainian civilians.
Russia's terror in Ukraine is steadily increasing
The Head of State also reported that on May 30, Germany handed over a new IRIS-T launcher to Ukraine.
Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to official Berlin for its constant contribution to the protection of Ukrainian civilians.
In addition, the head of state recalled important agreements with Sweden. First of all, we are talking about a new support package, in particular, to strengthen our aviation with Gripen combat aircraft.
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