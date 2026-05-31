Defense forces hit a Russian army command post
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Ukraine
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Defense forces hit a Russian army command post

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 31, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 30, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked a control point, one artillery system, three drone control points, and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the ongoing conflict, showcasing the resilience and strength of Ukrainian forces.
  • The situation remains volatile as both sides engage in combat clashes and strategic maneuvers, with the conflict showing no signs of immediate resolution.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 31, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/31/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,364,060 (+1,560) people;

  • tanks — 11,962 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,657 (+14) units;

  • artillery systems — 42,987 (+57) units;

  • MLRS — 1,819 (+6) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,399 (+1) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,519 (+19) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 320,327 (+1,894) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 101,237 (+524) units;

  • special equipment — 4,234 (+3) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 81 air strikes, dropping 270 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,584 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,066 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 38 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

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Air battle between Russia and Ukraine: 212 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Category
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Oil refinery and oil depot on fire in Russia after drone attack — photos and video
“Cotton” in Russia on May 31 — first details and video

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