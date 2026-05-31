Defense forces hit a Russian army command post

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 30, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked a control point, one artillery system, three drone control points, and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 31, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/31/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,364,060 (+1,560) people;

tanks — 11,962 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,657 (+14) units;

artillery systems — 42,987 (+57) units;

MLRS — 1,819 (+6) units;

air defense systems — 1,399 (+1) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,519 (+19) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 320,327 (+1,894) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 101,237 (+524) units;

special equipment — 4,234 (+3) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 81 air strikes, dropping 270 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,584 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,066 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 38 from multiple launch rocket systems.