On May 31, local authorities in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation officially confirmed the fact of a fuel storage facility fire. This happened after an attack by Ukrainian drones. It is important to understand that previously Telegram channels reported that an oil depot was on fire there.

Fire engulfs fuel storage facility in Russia

An official statement on this matter was made by the Governor of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, Yuri Slyusar.

He traditionally began to invent that at night, as a result of an enemy air attack in the Matveyevo-Kurgansky district, a fire broke out in a fuel storage facility of a private enterprise due to falling UAV debris.

According to Slyusar, it provides for agricultural producers.

The Russian governor also assured that residents of nearby private homes had been evacuated.

A fire engine arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire.

Yuriy Slyusar added that a pharmacy, two shops, and a car were damaged in the village of Matveyev Kurgan. The gas supply was cut off.

It is also worth noting that the drone threat in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation still persists.

In the Matveevo-Kurgansky district, firefighters are trying to contain the fire, but so far without success.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that during last night their air defense was allegedly able to neutralize 216 Ukrainian UAVs.

Despite this, information about the exact number of drones that carried out the airstrike is traditionally concealed.