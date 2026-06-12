"Ukraine is winning." The West warns that Putin may go all in

Bloomberg has analyzed the latest developments on and off the battlefield and concluded that Ukraine is winning for now. However, the journalists also suggest that this could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to an extremely dangerous decision.
Points of attention
- Bloomberg's analysis highlights the delicate balance between Ukraine's progress and the potential for Putin to take drastic steps to safeguard his interests.
- The West remains vigilant as Putin's next moves could have significant repercussions on the region's stability and global relationships.
Ukraine has already driven Putin into a dead end
In recent months, the Defense Forces have managed not only to recapture a significant portion of territory, but also to increase the number of Russian losses.
If Ukraine maintains this pace of warfare, it may well force dictator Vladimir Putin to sit at the negotiating table.
However, there is also another side to the coin — the head of the Kremlin can go all in.
Journalists learned from their NATO insiders that Russia could stage a small military conflict. As an option, occupation and then a rapid withdrawal of troops from the territory of Estonia.
In this way, Putin will try to intimidate Europe, discredit NATO, and also show Ukraine's allies that the US will not protect them in the event of a real large-scale war.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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