"Ukraine is winning." The West warns that Putin may go all in
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Politics
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"Ukraine is winning." The West warns that Putin may go all in

Ukraine has already driven Putin into a dead end
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Bloomberg has analyzed the latest developments on and off the battlefield and concluded that Ukraine is winning for now. However, the journalists also suggest that this could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to an extremely dangerous decision.

Points of attention

  • Bloomberg's analysis highlights the delicate balance between Ukraine's progress and the potential for Putin to take drastic steps to safeguard his interests.
  • The West remains vigilant as Putin's next moves could have significant repercussions on the region's stability and global relationships.

Ukraine has already driven Putin into a dead end

“Ukraine is winning — at least for now” — this is the headline of a new article published by Bloomberg.

In recent months, the Defense Forces have managed not only to recapture a significant portion of territory, but also to increase the number of Russian losses.

If Ukraine maintains this pace of warfare, it may well force dictator Vladimir Putin to sit at the negotiating table.

However, there is also another side to the coin — the head of the Kremlin can go all in.

Putin is not preparing for World War III: his armed forces are barely coping with the fight they are in. But he probably hopes that military intimidation will force European powers to weaken their support for Ukraine or dissuade it from striking Russian cities.

Journalists learned from their NATO insiders that Russia could stage a small military conflict. As an option, occupation and then a rapid withdrawal of troops from the territory of Estonia.

In this way, Putin will try to intimidate Europe, discredit NATO, and also show Ukraine's allies that the US will not protect them in the event of a real large-scale war.

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