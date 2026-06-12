AFU report the destruction of two refineries in Tatarstan and a plant in Tolyatti — video

On June 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the previous night, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two refineries in Tatarstan, a plant in Tolyatti, as well as command posts and logistics facilities of the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff revealed details of the Defense Forces' new operations

Last night, things were very noisy in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia — there, Ukrainian soldiers attacked the TANEKO and TAIF-NK oil refineries in Nizhny Kamsk.

It was possible to hit all important targets, and large-scale fires broke out on the territory of both enterprises.

It is worth noting that the TANECO oil refining complex is one of the largest refineries in the aggressor country.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminds that its design processing capacity reaches over 16 million tons of oil annually.

TAIF-NK is a large oil refining complex, which is distinguished by an extremely high depth of oil processing (after the launch of the Complex for Deep Processing of Heavy Residues, this indicator is declared at over 95%). The enterprise processes heavy high-sulfur oil and gas condensate. Share

In addition, the Togliattikauchuk plant in the Samara region came under attack by the Defense Forces.

It is engaged in the production of synthetic rubbers (which, in particular, are used in the further production of solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles), monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers successfully worked on enemy command and observation posts in Kursk, as well as in the Marynskyi district of the Kherson region.

The enemy was also unable to protect its control points in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

Among them, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted damage on the area of concentration of enemy personnel at the "Vostochny" training ground in the Novopetrivka area of Zaporizhia region. Share

Another target for the Defense Forces was a field artillery depot in the Luhansk Oblast TOT. An enemy logistics depot in Mariupol was also hit.