Ukraine provoked the collapse of Russian logistics from Kherson region to Crimea
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Ukraine
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Ukraine provoked the collapse of Russian logistics from Kherson region to Crimea

Ukrainian soldiers try to block Russians in Crimea
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are increasingly actively and powerfully attacking several bridges connecting the occupied part of the Kherson region with Crimea. This allows them to destroy the enemy's main logistical routes leading to the peninsula.

Points of attention

  • Recent strikes on bridges like the North Crimean Canal, Perekop-Armyansk road bridge, and Stavky road bridge, as well as the Russian logistical route through Armyansk, have significantly hindered Russian operations in Crimea.
  • The blockade of key bridges and successful attacks on Russian military trucks by Ukrainian Defense Forces showcase a strategic disruption strategy that is garnering international attention.

Ukrainian soldiers try to block Russians in Crimea

Recently, the Kremlin's protege in the occupied part of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck several bridges connecting the region with Crimea at once.

What is important to understand is:

  1. bridge over the North Crimean Canal near occupied Preobrazhenka and Myrne;

  2. Perekop-Armyansk road bridge;

  3. Stavky road bridge.

Moreover, on June 11, it became known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had struck the Russian logistical route into occupied Crimea through Armyansk.

Thanks to this well-aimed attack, it was possible to damage/destroy about 50 Russian military trucks transporting fuel and ammunition.

It is also indicated that on the night of June 7-8 and June 9, Ukrainian soldiers partially destroyed the Chongar Bridge — the occupation authorities blocked traffic on it.

Continued Ukrainian strikes are likely to have cascading effects on the battlefield and could complicate Russia's preparations for offensive operations, American analysts believe.

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