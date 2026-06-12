According to Politico, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is determined to attract another $20 billion from partners, which will make it possible to significantly weaken Russia and persuade it to engage in real peace negotiations.

Ukraine now has a chance to end the war

As journalists managed to find out, Fedorov will call on allies to allocate an additional $20 billion on June 18, that is, during the next Ramstein meeting.

"Everyone sees that Russia is burning, and we want it to burn even more, but for this we need funding," a Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the media. Share

According to insiders, the Minister of Defense expects that each of Kyiv's partners will be able to allocate from $2 to $6 billion to raise the entire required amount fairly quickly.

The thing is that right now Ukraine has a real chance to bring dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Russia is acting quickly and innovatively. And if we give it time to adapt again, we may lose the only real chance to end this war through genuine negotiations. Share

According to another insider, if the enemy creates its own middle-strike drones, it will be a real disaster for Ukraine.