According to Politico, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is determined to attract another $20 billion from partners, which will make it possible to significantly weaken Russia and persuade it to engage in real peace negotiations.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has a crucial opportunity to end the war by leveraging the support of allies and preventing Russia from innovating its military tactics.
- The urgency of securing additional funding is underscored by the potential disaster if Russia develops middle-strike drones, which could pose a significant threat to Ukraine.
Ukraine now has a chance to end the war
As journalists managed to find out, Fedorov will call on allies to allocate an additional $20 billion on June 18, that is, during the next Ramstein meeting.
According to insiders, the Minister of Defense expects that each of Kyiv's partners will be able to allocate from $2 to $6 billion to raise the entire required amount fairly quickly.
The thing is that right now Ukraine has a real chance to bring dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
According to another insider, if the enemy creates its own middle-strike drones, it will be a real disaster for Ukraine.
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