Fedorov will ask allies for another $20 billion to finish off Russia
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Politics
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Fedorov will ask allies for another $20 billion to finish off Russia

Ukraine now has a chance to end the war
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to Politico, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is determined to attract another $20 billion from partners, which will make it possible to significantly weaken Russia and persuade it to engage in real peace negotiations.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has a crucial opportunity to end the war by leveraging the support of allies and preventing Russia from innovating its military tactics.
  • The urgency of securing additional funding is underscored by the potential disaster if Russia develops middle-strike drones, which could pose a significant threat to Ukraine.

Ukraine now has a chance to end the war

As journalists managed to find out, Fedorov will call on allies to allocate an additional $20 billion on June 18, that is, during the next Ramstein meeting.

"Everyone sees that Russia is burning, and we want it to burn even more, but for this we need funding," a Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the media.

According to insiders, the Minister of Defense expects that each of Kyiv's partners will be able to allocate from $2 to $6 billion to raise the entire required amount fairly quickly.

The thing is that right now Ukraine has a real chance to bring dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Russia is acting quickly and innovatively. And if we give it time to adapt again, we may lose the only real chance to end this war through genuine negotiations.

According to another insider, if the enemy creates its own middle-strike drones, it will be a real disaster for Ukraine.

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