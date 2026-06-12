Ukrainian troops defeated 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 11, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck 17 areas of concentration of manpower and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 12, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/12/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,380,120 (+1,300) people;

tanks — 12,014 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,728 (+1) units;

artillery systems — 43,865 (+78) units;

MLRS — 1,861 (+2) units;

air defense systems — 1,417 (+1) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,636 (+8) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 344,869 (+2,218) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 105,850 (+352) units;

special equipment — 4,280 (+3) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles, carried out 116 air strikes, dropping 317 guided bombs.