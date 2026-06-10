Britain reacts to Tusk's indignation over Ukraine talks

A spokesman for British leader Keir Starmer has issued an official statement regarding dissatisfaction from the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk.
The latter is outraged by the absence of Poland during the meeting of the leaders of Britain, France, Germany (the so-called E3 format) and Ukraine in London on June 7.
Points of attention
- The British Embassy in Warsaw reaffirms the commitment of both countries to collectively counter the threat posed by Russia amid the diplomatic tensions.
- The incident underscores the complex dynamics and challenges in European diplomatic relations, especially concerning key issues like Ukraine's security and regional stability.
New conflict between Poland and Britain — what is known
Donald Tusk recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that his country was not invited to participate in the summit of the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine in London on June 7.
According to the head of the Polish government, official Warsaw will not respect decisions in which it is not involved.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Tusk announced negotiations in the "five" format — with the participation of Italy.
The spokesman for British leader Keir Starmer immediately reacted to the public reproaches from the Polish authorities.
The spokesman for the British Embassy in Warsaw also joined in defending this issue.
According to him, both countries are "determined to jointly counter the threat from Russia."
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