Analysts from Defense Express speculated that Warsaw could have transferred a certain number of MSE (Missile Segment Enhancement) anti-missiles to Ukraine for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. They allow for the destruction of ballistic targets.

Ukraine could have secretly received MSE anti-missiles

Official Kyiv does not hide the fact that as of today, Ukraine is facing a shortage of missiles, especially due to the US operation in Iran "Epic Fury".

Despite this, Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, during a meeting at Ramstein, expressed gratitude to the allies for their support with Patriot systems and the supply of missiles to them.

Analysts immediately drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian minister unexpectedly thanked Poland, although Warsaw did not send its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, and had not previously publicly provided missiles to them.

Therefore, the publication suggests that Poland could have secretly transferred a certain number of MSE missiles to Ukraine as aid, the editorial office of Defense Express emphasizes. Share

What is important to understand is that as of today, Poland has 2 Patriot air defense batteries at its disposal.

Warsaw ordered them 8 years ago for $4.75 billion as part of the first part of the Wisła program.

However, it was not until 2025 that they became fully operational.