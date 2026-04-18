Poland may have secretly transferred anti-ballistic missiles to Ukraine — analysts
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Ukraine
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Poland may have secretly transferred anti-ballistic missiles to Ukraine — analysts

Ukraine could have secretly received MSE anti-missiles
Читати українською
Source:  Defense Express

Analysts from Defense Express speculated that Warsaw could have transferred a certain number of MSE (Missile Segment Enhancement) anti-missiles to Ukraine for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. They allow for the destruction of ballistic targets.

Points of attention

  • Poland, having 208 MSE anti-missiles in possession, could have transferred a limited number to aid Ukraine in bolstering their defense capabilities.
  • The scenario sheds light on the complex geopolitics and military dynamics in the region, highlighting the strategic maneuvers of involved parties.

Ukraine could have secretly received MSE anti-missiles

Official Kyiv does not hide the fact that as of today, Ukraine is facing a shortage of missiles, especially due to the US operation in Iran "Epic Fury".

Despite this, Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, during a meeting at Ramstein, expressed gratitude to the allies for their support with Patriot systems and the supply of missiles to them.

Analysts immediately drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian minister unexpectedly thanked Poland, although Warsaw did not send its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, and had not previously publicly provided missiles to them.

Therefore, the publication suggests that Poland could have secretly transferred a certain number of MSE missiles to Ukraine as aid, the editorial office of Defense Express emphasizes.

What is important to understand is that as of today, Poland has 2 Patriot air defense batteries at its disposal.

Warsaw ordered them 8 years ago for $4.75 billion as part of the first part of the Wisła program.

However, it was not until 2025 that they became fully operational.

Since Poland has 208 MSE anti-missiles, this means that Ukraine definitely did not receive hundreds, perhaps only tens.

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