Ukrainian soldiers break another record in shooting down Russian drones
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers break another record in shooting down Russian drones

New record of Ukrainian soldiers - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 18, the Ukrainian Foxtrot crew shot down 30 Russian Shahed and Gerber UAVs in just 24 hours. STING interceptor drones were used to set a new record.

Points of attention

  • The impressive record set by Ukrainian soldiers highlights their proficiency and the continuous advancements in defense capabilities in countering Russian threats.
  • The successful neutralization of 28 Shahed and 2 Gerber drones emphasizes the strategic importance of innovative technologies like STING interceptor drones in modern warfare.

New record of Ukrainian soldiers — what is known

The press service of the Wild Hornets company reported on the impressive achievement:

30 enemy targets per day by STING interceptors.

It is worth noting that the new record was broken by Ukrainian soldiers from the Foxtrot crew.

They are part of the “Paskudy” division of the 1020th ZRAP.

The defenders were able to neutralize 28 Shahed and 2 Gerbers in 24 hours.

We remind you that the previous record — 24 shaheeds and gerberas belonged to "Miguel" with 1020 ZRAP. Now the new record was set by his students. Watch the video to the end — the last goal is very interesting, — says the statement of "Wild Hornets".

As mentioned earlier, Sting is a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed by the Wild Hornets engineering group.

Its key task is to destroy Russian Shahed attack drones.

What is important to understand is that this makes it one of the first specialized Ukrainian anti-drone UAVs.

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