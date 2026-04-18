Ukrainian soldiers break another record in shooting down Russian drones

On April 18, the Ukrainian Foxtrot crew shot down 30 Russian Shahed and Gerber UAVs in just 24 hours. STING interceptor drones were used to set a new record.

New record of Ukrainian soldiers — what is known

The press service of the Wild Hornets company reported on the impressive achievement:

30 enemy targets per day by STING interceptors. Share

It is worth noting that the new record was broken by Ukrainian soldiers from the Foxtrot crew.

They are part of the “Paskudy” division of the 1020th ZRAP.

The defenders were able to neutralize 28 Shahed and 2 Gerbers in 24 hours.

We remind you that the previous record — 24 shaheeds and gerberas belonged to "Miguel" with 1020 ZRAP. Now the new record was set by his students. Watch the video to the end — the last goal is very interesting, — says the statement of "Wild Hornets". Share

As mentioned earlier, Sting is a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed by the Wild Hornets engineering group.

Its key task is to destroy Russian Shahed attack drones.