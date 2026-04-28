On April 28, official Warsaw released Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin as part of an exchange with Russia and Belarus. It is important to understand that Ukraine had requested the latter's extradition for excavations in occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- The release of Butyagin and the exchange with Russia have raised questions about Poland's diplomatic choices and implications for international relations.
- The return of other individuals involved in the exchange, including a Russian historian and a Polish activist, further complicates the narrative surrounding this case.
Butyagin is now free, despite Kyiv's appeals
The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, made an official statement on this matter.
Journalists asked the Foreign Minister who exactly Warsaw released during the prisoner exchange.
According to the diplomat, the list does include Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, whose extradition Ukraine was expecting.
The press service of the Russian FSB has already confirmed to Kremlin propagandists that Alexander Butyagin is returning to the aggressor country.
In addition, Moscow agreed with Poland on the return of the wife of a Russian military man from Transnistria.
Despite this, the statement claims that they were exchanged for Moldovan citizens.
What is important to understand is that last month, a Polish court approved the extradition of Russian archaeologist Butyagin at the request of Ukraine, but he filed an appeal.
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