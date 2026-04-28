On April 28, official Warsaw released Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin as part of an exchange with Russia and Belarus. It is important to understand that Ukraine had requested the latter's extradition for excavations in occupied Crimea.

Butyagin is now free, despite Kyiv's appeals

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, made an official statement on this matter.

Journalists asked the Foreign Minister who exactly Warsaw released during the prisoner exchange.

According to the diplomat, the list does include Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, whose extradition Ukraine was expecting.

One of those we exchanged was a Russian historian who was in the process of being extradited to Ukraine. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The press service of the Russian FSB has already confirmed to Kremlin propagandists that Alexander Butyagin is returning to the aggressor country.

In addition, Moscow agreed with Poland on the return of the wife of a Russian military man from Transnistria.

Despite this, the statement claims that they were exchanged for Moldovan citizens.

In addition, Andrzej Poczobut, an activist of the Polish community in Belarus who spent many years behind bars on trumped-up charges, has returned to Poland. The prisoner exchange took place with the assistance of the Donald Trump administration. Share

What is important to understand is that last month, a Polish court approved the extradition of Russian archaeologist Butyagin at the request of Ukraine, but he filed an appeal.