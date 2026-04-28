Watch: Russia attacks Kyiv with strike drones

On the afternoon of April 28, the aggressor country Russia launched a drone attack on the capital: explosions are heard in different corners of Kyiv, and at least two victims are known.

Russian attack on Kyiv on April 28 — details and video

At around 2:20 p.m., the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that air defense forces were operating in Obolon.

Against this backdrop, the mayor urged residents to immediately head for shelter.

Debris from a UAV fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result, cars collided on one of the streets. According to preliminary medical reports, there is one injured person. Debris also fell on the roof of an unfinished building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

According to him, emergency services have already gone to the sites of the strikes.

Klitschko also reported that in the Solomyanskyi district, the wreckage of a Russian drone fell on the territory of a cemetery.

"Medics hospitalized the victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the explosion caused by the fall of the UAV, a car hit the pedestrian," the mayor emphasized. Share

As Klitschko noted, another victim — in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital — was provided with assistance by doctors on the spot.