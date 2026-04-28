Watch: Russia attacks Kyiv with strike drones
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Ukraine
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Watch: Russia attacks Kyiv with strike drones

Vitaliy Klitschko
Russian attack on Kyiv on April 28 — details and video
Читати українською

On the afternoon of April 28, the aggressor country Russia launched a drone attack on the capital: explosions are heard in different corners of Kyiv, and at least two victims are known.

Points of attention

  • Emergency services responded promptly to the sites of the strikes to provide assistance and manage the situation.
  • The aggressive actions of Russia have raised concerns about the safety and security of Kyiv residents amidst the ongoing conflict.

Russian attack on Kyiv on April 28 — details and video

At around 2:20 p.m., the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that air defense forces were operating in Obolon.

Against this backdrop, the mayor urged residents to immediately head for shelter.

Debris from a UAV fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result, cars collided on one of the streets. According to preliminary medical reports, there is one injured person. Debris also fell on the roof of an unfinished building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

According to him, emergency services have already gone to the sites of the strikes.

Klitschko also reported that in the Solomyanskyi district, the wreckage of a Russian drone fell on the territory of a cemetery.

"Medics hospitalized the victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district. As a result of the explosion caused by the fall of the UAV, a car hit the pedestrian," the mayor emphasized.

As Klitschko noted, another victim — in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital — was provided with assistance by doctors on the spot.

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