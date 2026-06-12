Air defense neutralized 102 out of 117 Russian UAVs
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 102 out of 117 Russian UAVs

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Читати українською

During the night of June 11-12, Russian invaders launched an attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 117 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions.

Points of attention

  • As of 08:00, the air defenses had shot down/suppressed 102 enemy drones, with fragments falling at 8 different locations.
  • The ongoing air alert warns of several enemy UAVs in the airspace, emphasizing the need to follow safety rules and stay vigilant against further attacks.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 102 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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