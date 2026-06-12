Air defense neutralized 102 out of 117 Russian UAVs

During the night of June 11-12, Russian invaders launched an attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 117 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 102 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones. Share

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.