Watch: Fire Point successfully tests FP-7.X interceptor missile

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point has conducted a fully controlled maneuvering flight of the FP-7.X missile, which will form the basis of the future Freya anti-ballistic interceptor. This was announced by the manufacturer's technical director Iryna Terek.
Points of attention
- Fire Point, a Ukrainian defense company, successfully conducted a fully controlled maneuvering flight test of the FP-7.X missile, a vital step towards developing the Freya anti-ballistic interceptor system.
- Iryna Terek, the technical director of Fire Point, highlighted the importance of successful testing and shared video footage of the test, emphasizing the company's commitment to advancing critical technologies independently.
Fire Point tested the FP-7.X anti-ballistic missile
Terek did not go into details, but added that the test was "extremely important" and had been conducted the other day. She also posted a video of the test.
Iryna Terek also added that each successful test of a new missile is a step towards our technological sovereignty.
After all, our true independence is determined, among other things, by whether we are able to create critical technologies on our own. Or?
In May, Fire Point presented the concept of the Freya air defense system.
The basis of the project is the FP-7.х interceptor missile. It is made of composite materials and has a declared speed of 1500-2000 meters per second. The length of the ammunition is 7.25 meters, the outer diameter is 1.15 meters, and the fuselage diameter is 0.53 meters.
The launches of these missiles were first shown in February this year.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-