Watch: Fire Point successfully tests FP-7.X interceptor missile

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point has conducted a fully controlled maneuvering flight of the FP-7.X missile, which will form the basis of the future Freya anti-ballistic interceptor. This was announced by the manufacturer's technical director Iryna Terek.

Fire Point tested the FP-7.X anti-ballistic missile

Terek did not go into details, but added that the test was "extremely important" and had been conducted the other day. She also posted a video of the test.

No matter how unrealistic and ambitious this goal may sound today, we are making every possible and impossible effort to make it a reality as soon as possible and for Ukraine to be able to close its skies on its own. Share

Iryna Terek also added that each successful test of a new missile is a step towards our technological sovereignty.

After all, our true independence is determined, among other things, by whether we are able to create critical technologies on our own. Or?

In May, Fire Point presented the concept of the Freya air defense system.

The basis of the project is the FP-7.х interceptor missile. It is made of composite materials and has a declared speed of 1500-2000 meters per second. The length of the ammunition is 7.25 meters, the outer diameter is 1.15 meters, and the fuselage diameter is 0.53 meters.

The launches of these missiles were first shown in February this year.