Ukraine hits Promsintez military plant in Russia with Flamingo missiles
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Ukraine hits Promsintez military plant in Russia with Flamingo missiles

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Flamingo
Читати українською

Soldiers of the missile troops and artillery of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles, struck the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, Samara Region, Russia, on March 28. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Promsintez military plant in the Russian Federation with Flamingo missiles.
  • The Promsintez plant is an important strategic facility in the Russian military-industrial complex.

Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles hit Promsintez plant in Russia

This company specializes in the production of explosive components used to equip ammunition - bombs, missiles, etc.

It produces over 30,000 tons of military explosives per year.

The destruction of the facility was confirmed, followed by an explosion in the production area.

The scale of damage at an important strategic facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex is being clarified.

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