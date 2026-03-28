Ukraine hits Promsintez military plant in Russia with Flamingo missiles

Soldiers of the missile troops and artillery of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles, struck the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, Samara Region, Russia, on March 28. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Promsintez military plant in the Russian Federation with Flamingo missiles.
- The Promsintez plant is an important strategic facility in the Russian military-industrial complex.
Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles hit Promsintez plant in Russia
This company specializes in the production of explosive components used to equip ammunition - bombs, missiles, etc.
The destruction of the facility was confirmed, followed by an explosion in the production area.
The scale of damage at an important strategic facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex is being clarified.
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