Arsenal GRAU and the Progress plant. Ukraine hits new military targets with Flamingo missiles

As part of systematic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 12, in the area of the village of Kotluban (Volgograd region, Russian Federation), struck an arsenal of complex storage of missiles, ammunition and explosives of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The enemy's GRAU arsenal, defense enterprise, and ammunition depots were hit.

This arsenal is one of the largest ammunition storage sites for the Russian army.

The arsenal was struck by Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" long-range missiles. Share

Powerful explosions were recorded on the territory of the facility, followed by a secondary detonation.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, in the town of Michurinsk (Tambov region, Russian Federation), an enterprise producing high-tech equipment for aviation and missile systems, the Michurinsk Plant Progress, was hit. The enterprise is involved in supplying the Russian army. Share

According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

Also, in the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT, in the area of the Terpinnia settlement and in the area of the Rozivka settlement, enemy ammunition depots were hit.

In addition, it has been confirmed that as a result of the February 11 attack on the Volgogradsky oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, the main primary oil refining unit ELOU-AVT-1 was damaged, elements of AVT-3 and infrastructure facilities on the territory were damaged. At other facilities, in particular secondary processing, the load was reduced or a shutdown occurred.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.