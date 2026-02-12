Arsenal GRAU and the Progress plant. Ukraine hits new military targets with Flamingo missiles

As part of systematic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 12, in the area of the village of Kotluban (Volgograd region, Russian Federation), struck an arsenal of complex storage of missiles, ammunition and explosives of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Defense Forces targeted the GRAU arsenal and the Progress plant in the Volgograd and Tambov regions of Russia, using Flamingo missiles to destroy Russian military facilities.
- The strikes resulted in powerful explosions and fires at factories and ammunition depots, including one of the largest ammunition storage sites for the Russian army.
The enemy's GRAU arsenal, defense enterprise, and ammunition depots were hit.
This arsenal is one of the largest ammunition storage sites for the Russian army.
Powerful explosions were recorded on the territory of the facility, followed by a secondary detonation.
The extent of the damage is being determined.
According to preliminary information, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.
Also, in the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT, in the area of the Terpinnia settlement and in the area of the Rozivka settlement, enemy ammunition depots were hit.
In addition, it has been confirmed that as a result of the February 11 attack on the Volgogradsky oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, the main primary oil refining unit ELOU-AVT-1 was damaged, elements of AVT-3 and infrastructure facilities on the territory were damaged. At other facilities, in particular secondary processing, the load was reduced or a shutdown occurred.
Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-