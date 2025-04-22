Watch: 51st GRAU Arsenal Explodes and Burns in Russia

The 51st GRAU arsenal exploded in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. It has a design capacity of 264 thousand tons of various ammunition and is under the cover of the most concentrated air defense system of the Russian Federation. That is why it was one of the most difficult targets for Ukrainian soldiers.

The 51st arsenal of the GRAU came under a powerful blow from Ukraine

The 51st arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is located only 60 km from Moscow.

The last time Ukrainian soldiers attacked it was in the summer of 2024. The approximate area of the arsenal is 3.5 sq. km.

Dozens of videos showing a powerful detonation are already being published online.

According to preliminary data, the detonation of solid-fuel missiles is ongoing: anti-aircraft and/or ballistic, as well as rockets for multiple launch rocket systems.

The 51st arsenal of the GRAU houses 45 separate storage facilities and 30 ammunition storage sites.