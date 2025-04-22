Watch: 51st GRAU Arsenal Explodes and Burns in Russia
The 51st arsenal of the GRAU came under a powerful blow from Ukraine
Source:  Defense Express

The 51st GRAU arsenal exploded in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. It has a design capacity of 264 thousand tons of various ammunition and is under the cover of the most concentrated air defense system of the Russian Federation. That is why it was one of the most difficult targets for Ukrainian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary reports suggest the detonation involved solid-fuel missiles, including anti-aircraft and ballistic rockets.
  • The destruction of the 51st GRAU arsenal could have significant consequences due to its proximity to Moscow and the critical defense systems it houses.

The 51st arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is located only 60 km from Moscow.

The last time Ukrainian soldiers attacked it was in the summer of 2024. The approximate area of the arsenal is 3.5 sq. km.

Dozens of videos showing a powerful detonation are already being published online.

According to preliminary data, the detonation of solid-fuel missiles is ongoing: anti-aircraft and/or ballistic, as well as rockets for multiple launch rocket systems.

The 51st arsenal of the GRAU houses 45 separate storage facilities and 30 ammunition storage sites.

It should be noted that the destruction of this arsenal can objectively be considered the most difficult. It is located at a minimum distance from Moscow, under the protection of the most concentrated air defense system in the entire Russian Federation, — emphasizes DEFENSE EXPRESS.

