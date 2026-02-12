Watch: drones hit missile arsenal and Progress defense plant in Russia

On the night of February 12, strike drones attacked the Russian Progress defense plant in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and the Main Missile Arsenal in Kotluban.

Big “bavovna” in the Russian Federation: military factory and warehouses of the GRAU

On the night of February 12, drones attacked the Progress plant, which, in particular, produces equipment for control systems for aviation and missile technology.

After the impact, smoke began to fill the territory of the enterprise, and later a fire broke out. The regional governor reported two casualties. Share

ASTRA has verified eyewitness photos showing smoke near the Michurinsk-Uralsky railway station. This is the main train station in the city of Michurinsk.

According to ASTRA analysis, the attack burned down a local supermarket. A fire also broke out at the Industrial and Technological College.

An ammunition storage arsenal in the Volgograd region was also attacked.

Residents of the village of Kotluban, where the GRAU arsenal is located, were evacuated, the governor said.

As a result of falling debris, an explosion occurred on the territory of a Ministry of Defense facility near the village of Kotluban. Firefighting services of the region, the Ministry of Emergencies, and the Ministry of Defense were involved in extinguishing the fire. There were no injuries to residents or damage to civilian facilities.

ASTRA analyzed eyewitness footage of the fire in Kotluban, published by the Ukrainian channel Supernova+. The territory of military unit 57229/51 in the village of Kotluban (formerly 92921) is currently on fire.

Military unit 57229/51, according to open data, is a large arsenal for complex ammunition storage. According to the Wikimapia service, it is home to the arsenal of the Main Missile Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

On November 24, 2023, a drone had already fallen on the territory of the same military unit, there were no casualties or damage. On November 16, the same military unit was also attacked by a drone, as a result of which a warehouse with small arms ammunition burned down. 630 people were evacuated from the territory of the military unit. Then this arsenal was attacked in March 2024.