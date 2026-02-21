Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a number of Russian military-industrial complex and logistics facilities with Flamingo missiles
Category
Events
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a number of Russian military-industrial complex and logistics facilities with Flamingo missiles

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Flamingo missile
Читати українською

On the night of February 21, units of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck using FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a successful strike on Russian military-industrial complex and logistics facilities using Flamingo missiles.
  • The Votkinsky Plant, known for producing ballistic missiles and other weapons for the Russian army, was among the key targets affected by the strikes.

Important military-industrial complex and logistics facilities of the Russian army were hit

The military-industrial complex enterprise "Votkinsk Plant" in the city of Votkinsk (Udmurt Republic, Russian Federation) was hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The results are being clarified.

The Votkinsky Plant has the following functions: production of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) RS-24 "Yars", "Yars-S", "Yars-M", ballistic missiles ZM-30 (R-30) "Bulava" for submarines of project 955A "Borey-A"; ballistic missiles of the type 9M723-1 for the OTRK "Iskander-M" and 9-S-7760 for the aircraft missile complex "Kinzhal".

Also, according to preliminary information, units of the Defense Forces struck the Neftegorsk gas processing plant in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which is involved in ensuring the needs of the Russian occupation army. A fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The scale is being clarified.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, an enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse (Donetsk city) and a workshop for the production and maintenance of UAVs (near the settlement of Novaya Karakuba) were hit.

And in the village of Pologi (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), the Defense Forces inflicted damage on the material and technical resources of the occupiers.

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage inflicted are being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently reducing the aggressor's logistical and production capabilities, depriving it of the resources to continue the war.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery
Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?