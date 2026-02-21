Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a number of Russian military-industrial complex and logistics facilities with Flamingo missiles

On the night of February 21, units of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck using FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles.

Important military-industrial complex and logistics facilities of the Russian army were hit

The military-industrial complex enterprise "Votkinsk Plant" in the city of Votkinsk (Udmurt Republic, Russian Federation) was hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The results are being clarified.

The Votkinsky Plant has the following functions: production of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) RS-24 "Yars", "Yars-S", "Yars-M", ballistic missiles ZM-30 (R-30) "Bulava" for submarines of project 955A "Borey-A"; ballistic missiles of the type 9M723-1 for the OTRK "Iskander-M" and 9-S-7760 for the aircraft missile complex "Kinzhal". Share

Also, according to preliminary information, units of the Defense Forces struck the Neftegorsk gas processing plant in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which is involved in ensuring the needs of the Russian occupation army. A fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The scale is being clarified.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, an enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse (Donetsk city) and a workshop for the production and maintenance of UAVs (near the settlement of Novaya Karakuba) were hit.

And in the village of Pologi (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), the Defense Forces inflicted damage on the material and technical resources of the occupiers.

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage inflicted are being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently reducing the aggressor's logistical and production capabilities, depriving it of the resources to continue the war.