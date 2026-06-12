Last night, strike drones carried out a series of attacks on temporarily occupied Crimea and various regions of Russia. According to the latest reports, large-scale fires broke out at the enemy's thermal power plant and chemical plants.

"Bavovna" in Russia on June 12 — first details

According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out in Simferopol near the local CHP plant, this happened after a Ukrainian UAV attack.

In addition, it was indicated that power outages have begun in the city.

It was quite noisy in the Simferopol district (in particular, in the villages of Donskoye and Maryino), as well as in the Nizhnyogorsk and Chervonogvardeysk districts of the peninsula.

Enemy air defense was actively operating near the Saki military airfield — explosions were also heard there.

Another target for the Ukrainian Defense Forces was the industrial zone of the city of Togliatti, Samara Oblast, Russia — fires broke out there on the territory of the Togliattikauchuk plant.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a Russian strategic facility that produces synthetic rubber for the tire industry, rubber products, and high-octane fuel additives for military equipment.