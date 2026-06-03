Russian IT giants are mired in trillions of rubles in debt

As reported by The Bell, the situation in the Russian IT industry is rapidly deteriorating, as the country's five leading companies are unable to pay their debts - they have already reached two trillion rubles.

Russian IT giants are experiencing a new large-scale crisis

According to data from The Bell , during 2025, the debt of five Russian big tech companies jumped by as much as 53% — to 2 trillion rubles.

This is also evidenced by the data in the report of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the state of the financial system.

Frank Media was the first to draw attention to this. Moreover, debts are growing faster than assets: last year they increased by 48%, to 4.6 trillion rubles. Share

What is important to understand is that until now, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation has never singled out big tech companies separately in its review.

In addition, it is noted that the assets of each of them exceed 200 billion rubles.

It is unknown which companies were included in this anti-rating, as the Central Bank does not name them. But judging by the regulator's description, the top 5 in terms of debt definitely include marketplaces Wildberries and Ozon, journalists emphasize. Share

Another serious problem for Russia is that the growth rate of the e-commerce market is starting to slow down.