NATO plans to allocate 70 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine — insiders
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NATO plans to allocate 70 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine — insiders

New NATO aid for Ukraine — first details
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Anonymous sources told Politico that NATO members are set to provide Ukraine with new military aid worth 70 billion euros. They want to announce this decision as early as July.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Ambassador to NATO emphasizes the importance of receiving effective security guarantees while relying on financial support from allies.
  • Turkey's commitment to providing support on an equitable basis will be a key discussion point during NATO's decision-making process for military aid to Ukraine.

New NATO aid for Ukraine — first details

As insiders learned, this decision will provide for a new mechanism to increase the transparency of Ukraine's financing.

Some members of the Alliance have complained many times that they allocate much more to support Kyiv than other countries.

It is also indicated that NATO leadership is determined to obtain a firm commitment from Turkey to continue providing important support to Ukraine "on a sustainable and more equitable basis."

All these issues will be in the spotlight during the Alliance leaders' summit on July 7-8.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to NATO, Alena Hetmanchuk, has already commented on this matter.

According to her, all new commitments should be focused on Ukraine's priorities.

First of all, we are talking about strengthening air defense, investments in the production of drones and missiles, as well as extended-range ammunition.

Until Ukraine receives effective security guarantees, we can only rely on financial guarantees provided by our partners, explained Alena Getmanchuk.

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