Watch: Powerful "bavovna" covered Russian oil depots and ports

During the night of June 5-6, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian military targets both in the Russian Federation and in the TOT. Currently, large-scale fires are burning at oil depots, and damage to port infrastructure in Mariupol and Kronstadt has been recorded.

“Bavovna” in Russia on June 5-6 — what are the consequences?

In the morning, loud explosions thundered in Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

According to eyewitnesses, the drones hit a local oil depot, causing a massive fire.

Later, it became known about an attack on the seaport in temporarily occupied Mariupol — the area around it was enveloped in thick smoke.

Moreover, an oil depot in the temporarily occupied city of Zugres, Donetsk region, caught fire.

Russian opposition media reports that drones attacked the port of Kronstadt in the Baltic Sea, causing several fires there.

Also, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region declared an air alert due to the threat of UAVs.

In Peterhof, drones tried to attack an oil depot, according to OSINT analysis by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

The center of the fire in the photographs taken by eyewitnesses from Peterhof is located approximately in the area of the Faculty of Applied Mathematics of St. Petersburg State University. The Peterhof oil depot is located in the immediate vicinity of the academic building. Share

The governor of the Leningrad region announced the alleged destruction of 86 UAVs that attacked the region on the morning of June 6.