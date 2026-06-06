Watch: Powerful "bavovna" covered Russian oil depots and ports

During the night of June 5-6, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian military targets both in the Russian Federation and in the TOT. Currently, large-scale fires are burning at oil depots, and damage to port infrastructure in Mariupol and Kronstadt has been recorded.
Points of attention
- The governor of the Leningrad region claimed the destruction of 86 UAVs involved in the attacks, highlighting the severity of the situation.
- The incident caused disruptions and alerts in several locations, including St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region, Uzlova, and Tula Oblast, raising concerns over further attacks.
“Bavovna” in Russia on June 5-6 — what are the consequences?
In the morning, loud explosions thundered in Ust-Labinsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.
According to eyewitnesses, the drones hit a local oil depot, causing a massive fire.
Later, it became known about an attack on the seaport in temporarily occupied Mariupol — the area around it was enveloped in thick smoke.
Moreover, an oil depot in the temporarily occupied city of Zugres, Donetsk region, caught fire.
Russian opposition media reports that drones attacked the port of Kronstadt in the Baltic Sea, causing several fires there.
Also, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region declared an air alert due to the threat of UAVs.
In Peterhof, drones tried to attack an oil depot, according to OSINT analysis by the ASTRA Telegram channel.
The governor of the Leningrad region announced the alleged destruction of 86 UAVs that attacked the region on the morning of June 6.
It was also very noisy in the city of Uzlova, Tula Oblast, Russia, where a fire also broke out.
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