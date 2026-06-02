Former British leader Boris Johnson believes that the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin indicates that he will lose the war against Ukraine.

Johnson believes Putin's defeat is imminent

A well-known British politician decided to respond to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's post about the massive attack on June 2.

Putin is behaving with the desperate barbarity of someone about to be defeated. He will never be able to conquer Ukraine. He should admit this — and save many thousands of lives on both sides. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

British Ambassador to Ukraine Neil Crompton also made a statement on this matter.

After another massive Russian strike on Kyiv, he made it clear that this would not affect the presence of British diplomats in Kyiv.

"Last night, Russia fired over 70 missiles and 650 drones into Ukraine. The death toll is rising, over 100 people are injured. We are here to stay. There is much work ahead to help our Ukrainian friends," wrote Neil Crompton. Share

By the way, 3 months ago Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian military positions in the Zaporizhia region.