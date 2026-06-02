'He's about to lose.' Boris Johnson sees signs of Putin's defeat
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Politics
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'He's about to lose.' Boris Johnson sees signs of Putin's defeat

Johnson believes Putin's defeat is imminent
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former British leader Boris Johnson believes that the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin indicates that he will lose the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Boris Johnson criticized other Western nations for not being decisive enough in supporting Ukraine and visited Ukrainian military positions in the Zaporizhia region.
  • The British leaders call on Putin to admit defeat and save lives on both sides by ending the conflict peacefully.

Johnson believes Putin's defeat is imminent

A well-known British politician decided to respond to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's post about the massive attack on June 2.

Putin is behaving with the desperate barbarity of someone about to be defeated. He will never be able to conquer Ukraine. He should admit this — and save many thousands of lives on both sides.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

British Ambassador to Ukraine Neil Crompton also made a statement on this matter.

After another massive Russian strike on Kyiv, he made it clear that this would not affect the presence of British diplomats in Kyiv.

"Last night, Russia fired over 70 missiles and 650 drones into Ukraine. The death toll is rising, over 100 people are injured. We are here to stay. There is much work ahead to help our Ukrainian friends," wrote Neil Crompton.

By the way, 3 months ago Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian military positions in the Zaporizhia region.

He criticized Western countries for not being sufficiently decisive in supporting Ukraine.

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