Former British leader Boris Johnson believes that the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin indicates that he will lose the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Boris Johnson criticized other Western nations for not being decisive enough in supporting Ukraine and visited Ukrainian military positions in the Zaporizhia region.
- The British leaders call on Putin to admit defeat and save lives on both sides by ending the conflict peacefully.
Johnson believes Putin's defeat is imminent
A well-known British politician decided to respond to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's post about the massive attack on June 2.
British Ambassador to Ukraine Neil Crompton also made a statement on this matter.
After another massive Russian strike on Kyiv, he made it clear that this would not affect the presence of British diplomats in Kyiv.
By the way, 3 months ago Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian military positions in the Zaporizhia region.
He criticized Western countries for not being sufficiently decisive in supporting Ukraine.
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