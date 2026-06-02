Ukraine has created weapons against Russian KABs

It took Ukraine a year and a half to finally create its own powerful weapon against Russian KABs, dubbed the Equalizer. This means that the Defense Forces no longer have to wait for supplies from Western allies.

Ukrainian "Equalizer" - what is known about it

As British journalists managed to find out, for many years of full-scale war, Ukraine had no answer to Russian KABs.

However, the Equalizer dramatically changed the situation — it was developed with compatibility in mind with Ukraine's existing aircraft fleet, in particular the F-16 and Mirage fighters.

However, it is important to understand that its deployment on these aircraft will still require additional certification.

A statement on this matter was made by Christoph Bergs, a research analyst at the Royal United Services Institute.

According to the latter, this is another important tool in Ukraine's arsenal.

It is the "Equalizer" that will make it possible to hit systems and positions that cannot be destroyed by drones.

The presence of these bombs makes it possible to strike fortified areas, defensive positions, and command posts where high explosive power is required, Bergs added. Share

Western experts believe that the Equalizer will not be able to turn the tide of the war, but it will become another serious problem for the Russian invaders.