Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military targets of the Russian occupiers: the Ilsky refinery, the Pantsir-S1 missile defense complex, a ship, and other objects were hit. In addition, the results of the destruction of the Novoshakhtynsky and Saratov refineries were confirmed.
Points of attention
- An occupier ship in the basing area was hit, highlighting ongoing Ukrainian efforts to target enemy assets in Crimea.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to report new successful deep strikes, demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukrainian military operations.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successful deep strikes
After the Ukrainian attack, a large-scale fire broke out at the Ilsky refinery.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about one of the largest oil refineries in the south of the Russian Federation.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the processing capacity reaches about 6.6 million tons of oil per year. This plant is involved in providing support to Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.
In addition, the Defense Forces hit the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex (Vydne, TOT AR Crimea).
It is also known that the enemy unit's UAV depot in the Donetsk region, the occupiers' UAV control points in the areas of Ustinka, Belgorod region, Luhovy, Zaporizhia region, and Hola Prystan, Kherson region, were attacked.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Defense Forces struck at enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Shyrokyne, Berestok, and Komar in the Donetsk region, Maliivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and Lokota in the Kursk region.
The General Staff clarified that two RVS-50,000 m3 tanks and main pumping station buildings were damaged at the Lazarevo LVDS in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation.
Moreover, it is known that as a result of the strikes on the territory of the Saratov Oil Refinery on May 31, the damage to the AVT-6 primary oil processing unit was confirmed.
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