Zelensky reported 13 deaths in massive Russian attack

On the morning of June 2, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that at least 13 civilians were killed in Dnipro and Kyiv due to massive Russian shelling. More than 100 people were injured. The fate of six more civilians in Dnipro is still unknown - they are still being searched for.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 2 — Zelensky's first reaction

According to the Ukrainian leader, more than 500 employees of the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the nighttime Russian attack.

The enemy once again chose Kyiv as the key target of a new air attack.

Thus, in the capital, damage to dozens of residential buildings and other exclusively civilian infrastructure is known.

Unfortunately, four people have died. My condolences to all their relatives and friends. Currently, 38 people are in hospitals in the capital, and everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. In Dnipro, a search and rescue operation is underway at the site of a four-story apartment building. Part of the building was actually simply demolished. Nine people were killed in this attack, including a child. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also officially confirmed that 35 civilian casualties are known in the Dnipro.

The search continues for 6 more civilians.

As Zelensky noted, the enemy again struck at the energy sector in the Kharkiv region and critical infrastructure in Kharkiv.

Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions were also attacked.