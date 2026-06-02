Zelensky reported 13 deaths in massive Russian attack

On the morning of June 2, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that at least 13 civilians were killed in Dnipro and Kyiv due to massive Russian shelling. More than 100 people were injured. The fate of six more civilians in Dnipro is still unknown - they are still being searched for.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian leader acknowledges the loss of lives and expresses condolences to the affected families and friends.
- A comprehensive response effort involving the State Emergency Service is underway to address the aftermath of the devastating Russian attack in Ukraine.
Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 2 — Zelensky's first reaction
According to the Ukrainian leader, more than 500 employees of the State Emergency Service are involved in eliminating the consequences of the nighttime Russian attack.
The enemy once again chose Kyiv as the key target of a new air attack.
Thus, in the capital, damage to dozens of residential buildings and other exclusively civilian infrastructure is known.
The Head of State also officially confirmed that 35 civilian casualties are known in the Dnipro.
The search continues for 6 more civilians.
As Zelensky noted, the enemy again struck at the energy sector in the Kharkiv region and critical infrastructure in Kharkiv.
Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions were also attacked.
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