Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to cynically lie that dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war against Ukraine by the end of the day if Volodymyr Zelensky withdraws the Defense Forces from regions that Russia considers its own.
Points of attention
- Russian propagandists debate the likelihood of the war ending by 2026, hinting at a possibility if Zelensky complies with Putin's demands.
- Recent aggressive actions by Russia, including strikes with UAVs and missiles, have intensified the conflict, with Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepting numerous enemy targets.
The Kremlin is again trying to dictate its terms
Russian propagandists called on Dmitry Peskov to assess the chance of ending the war by the end of 2026.
The latter began to speculate that the war could end by the end of the day if Volodymyr Zelenskyy fulfilled the demand of Kremlin leader Putin.
What is important to understand is that last night, the aggressor country Russia launched another massive combined strike on Ukrainian cities and villages using strike UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles of various types.
Ukraine's air defense was able to shoot down and suppress 642 enemy targets out of 729 launched.
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