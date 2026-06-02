Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to cynically lie that dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war against Ukraine by the end of the day if Volodymyr Zelensky withdraws the Defense Forces from regions that Russia considers its own.

The Kremlin is again trying to dictate its terms

Russian propagandists called on Dmitry Peskov to assess the chance of ending the war by the end of 2026.

The latter began to speculate that the war could end by the end of the day if Volodymyr Zelenskyy fulfilled the demand of Kremlin leader Putin.

We have also talked about this many times, and the president (this is the Kremlin's term for the ruler of the Russian Federation — ed.) spoke about it when speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the leadership. To do this, (the President of Ukraine) Zelensky needs to order his Armed Forces to leave the territory of Russian regions (meaning the regions, including Donbas, which the Russians are seeking to occupy — ed.). Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

What is important to understand is that last night, the aggressor country Russia launched another massive combined strike on Ukrainian cities and villages using strike UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles of various types.