The Wall Street Journal has obtained information that tiny NATO member Estonia is determined to do everything possible to repel Russia in the event of its invasion. Official Tallinn is inclined to believe that their country could become the next victim of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Estonia prepares to repel Russia's first strike on NATO

As journalists managed to find out, the country's authorities have actually made defense planning a full part of everyday life.

First of all, it is about Estonia expanding its network of shelters, organizing large-scale evacuation exercises, teaching schoolchildren how to fly drones, and also significantly increasing spending on the army.

As of today, the focus is on the eastern regions of the country on the border with Russia.

Journalists point out that in the city of Tartu, local authorities are already practicing mass evacuation scenarios and responding to sudden attacks.

Moreover, it is indicated that over the next 2 years they want to set up temporary shelters for 100 thousand people.

Kindergarten leaders undergo crisis training and receive emergency equipment, including radios, first aid kits, and field stoves. Share

The Estonian authorities still believe that the best way to discourage Putin from attacking NATO is to demonstrate to the Kremlin total readiness for defense.