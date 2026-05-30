Ukraine has turned the rear of the Russian army into a continuous "circle zone"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has turned the rear of the Russian army into a continuous "circle zone"

Ukraine is actively destroying the Russian rear
Читати українською
Source:  Business Insider

According to Business Insider, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to do something that the Russian invaders were really not ready for - with the help of drones, they turned the once safe enemy rear into a solid "kill zone". For this purpose, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasingly using the American Hornet UAV.

Points of attention

  • Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov confirms Ukraine's commitment to intensifying campaigns against Russian logistics, aiming to continue disrupting enemy forces and resources.
  • Ukrainian soldiers aim to 'change the front line' by strategically utilizing drones to strike crucial enemy targets, reshaping the battlefield dynamics in the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine is actively destroying the Russian rear

According to journalists, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have decided to change their approach to destroying Russian forces and resources.

So, if previously drones were used to defeat enemy troops directly at the front and to strike military-industrial facilities in strategic depth, now the Armed Forces of Ukraine are concentrating on an intermediate distance — about 20-300 kilometers from the contact line.

This is what made it possible not only to slow down the new Russian offensive, but also to actually stop it.

Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly and more powerfully striking enemy warehouses, transport hubs, military equipment, command posts, and air defense systems.

Previously, the Russian command considered this area relatively safe. However, the new capabilities of Ukrainian drones are forcing Moscow to review its logistics and move warehouses and supply points further from the front, which increases the time it takes to deliver weapons and other resources to forward units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Magyar showed the destruction of two Russian Tu-142 and Iskander aircraft — video
Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar announced new successes of SBS - all the details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU revealed the main secret to the success of their deep strikes
Successful DIU deep strikes — what is their secret?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBS "hunted" a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet and 2 enemy oil depots
Forces of unmanned systems
SBS reports new successful deep strikes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?