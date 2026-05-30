Ukraine has turned the rear of the Russian army into a continuous "circle zone"

According to Business Insider, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to do something that the Russian invaders were really not ready for - with the help of drones, they turned the once safe enemy rear into a solid "kill zone". For this purpose, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasingly using the American Hornet UAV.

Ukraine is actively destroying the Russian rear

According to journalists, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have decided to change their approach to destroying Russian forces and resources.

So, if previously drones were used to defeat enemy troops directly at the front and to strike military-industrial facilities in strategic depth, now the Armed Forces of Ukraine are concentrating on an intermediate distance — about 20-300 kilometers from the contact line.

This is what made it possible not only to slow down the new Russian offensive, but also to actually stop it.

Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly and more powerfully striking enemy warehouses, transport hubs, military equipment, command posts, and air defense systems.