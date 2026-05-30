Magyar showed the destruction of two Russian Tu-142 and Iskander aircraft — video
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Ukraine
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Magyar showed the destruction of two Russian Tu-142 and Iskander aircraft — video

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar announced new successes of SBS - all the details
Читати українською

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced that last night, UAS soldiers destroyed a Russian Iskander and two Tu-142 aircraft at the military airfield in Taganrog.

Points of attention

  • The successful operation was a collaborative effort involving the Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, showcasing the synergy between different divisions within the Ukrainian military.
  • The video footage of the operation promises to reveal further details of the mission, providing a comprehensive perspective on the tactical prowess of the Ukrainian forces in the ongoing conflict.

Magyar announced new successes of SBS — all the details

SBS birds destroyed an Iskander and 2 Tu-142 aircraft at a military airfield in Taganrog, Russia, on the night of May 30.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the Tu-142 (NATO reporting name: Bear-F) is a Soviet and Russian long-range anti-submarine aircraft (ASFA).

Initially, its main task was to detect and destroy enemy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (NPSs) in patrol areas.

However, de facto Russia actively uses it for long-range ocean reconnaissance, visual or radio, for duty in the search and rescue service system and only then for searching and observing anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the Russians were unable to protect another of their Iskander missile systems from the powerful strikes of the SBS.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about an enemy operational-tactical missile system that launches surface-to-surface missiles.

According to Magyar, he was “hunted” at a launch position in the vicinity of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia.

A courtesy visit to Taganrog was made by the Birds of the 1st SBS OC. The result was not limited to the list of goals listed above — the water also lit up the gut. Video later, — the SBS commander promised.

New successful operations were carried out with the assistance of the Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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