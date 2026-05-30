Defense Forces completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 29, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck a command post, three artillery systems, a drone control post, nine areas of manpower concentration, and two other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 30, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/30/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,362,500 (+1,430) people;

tanks — 11,960 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,643 (+7) units;

artillery systems — 42,930 (+70) units;

MLRS — 1,813 (+5) units;

air defense systems — 1,398 (+1) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,500 (+4) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 318,433 (+1,781) units;

cruise missiles — 4,693 (+6) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 100,713 (+483) units;

special equipment — 4,231 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike using seven missiles, carried out 91 air strikes, dropping 277 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 8,549 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,807 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 53 from multiple launch rocket systems.