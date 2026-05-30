Defense Forces completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Defense Forces completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense Forces completely destroyed 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 29, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck a command post, three artillery systems, a drone control post, nine areas of manpower concentration, and two other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy attacks involved missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and multiple launch rocket systems targeting Ukrainian settlements and troops.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on combat operations and successes against Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 30, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/30/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,362,500 (+1,430) people;

  • tanks — 11,960 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,643 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 42,930 (+70) units;

  • MLRS — 1,813 (+5) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,398 (+1) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,500 (+4) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 318,433 (+1,781) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,693 (+6) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 100,713 (+483) units;

  • special equipment — 4,231 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike using seven missiles, carried out 91 air strikes, dropping 277 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,549 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,807 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 53 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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