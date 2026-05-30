Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has cynically suggested that Armenia could repeat the "Ukrainian scenario" because of its European integration plans. Moreover, he has threatened to "raze to the ground" any country that attempts to attack the Kaliningrad region of Russia.

Putin resorts to intimidation again

The Kremlin head made a statement on this matter during a press conference following the EAEU summit in Astana.

Commenting on Yerevan's aspirations for European integration, Vladimir Putin decided to compare this situation with events in Ukraine.

I've already mentioned this. The crisis in Ukraine started with attempts to join the EU. We weren't against it. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

Against this backdrop, the Russian dictator responded to a recent statement by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris.

What is important to understand, the latter claimed: in the event of a conflict, NATO is capable of completely destroying Russian bases in the Kaliningrad region.

In response, the Kremlin leader said he was ready to "raze to the ground those who try to do this."