The Russian State Duma has called for massive strikes not only on Kyiv, but also on Boryspil airport and railway bridges across the Dnieper. This was stated by Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma's Committee on International Affairs.

Slutsky cynically wants massive strikes on Ukrainian civilians

The Russian MP demanded "severe punishment" in response to Ukraine's alleged "turning educational institutions, residential buildings, and hospitals into targets of terror."

According to him, the Kremlin no longer has any restrictive lines.

He also lied that France and Germany were already "condemning" Ukraine's actions.

Slutsky called on the Russian Defense Ministry to strike bridges across the Dnieper River to "paralyze rail traffic in Ukraine." He said this would "help stop trains carrying deadly weapons from Poland." Share

In addition, the deputy demanded the destruction of the civilian airport "Boryspil".