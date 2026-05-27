The Russian State Duma has called for massive strikes not only on Kyiv, but also on Boryspil airport and railway bridges across the Dnieper. This was stated by Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the State Duma's Committee on International Affairs.
Points of attention
- The Russian State Duma, through Leonid Slutsky, called for massive strikes on Boryspil airport and bridges in Ukraine, accusing the country of turning civilian objects into 'terrorist' targets.
- Slutsky demanded severe punishment for Ukraine's alleged actions and advocated for strikes to paralyze rail traffic and stop the transportation of weapons.
Slutsky cynically wants massive strikes on Ukrainian civilians
The Russian MP demanded "severe punishment" in response to Ukraine's alleged "turning educational institutions, residential buildings, and hospitals into targets of terror."
According to him, the Kremlin no longer has any restrictive lines.
He also lied that France and Germany were already "condemning" Ukraine's actions.
In addition, the deputy demanded the destruction of the civilian airport "Boryspil".
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced "systemic strikes" on enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in Kyiv. The department also cynically accused the Ukrainian authorities and their allies of "violating the Geneva Conventions and the Convention on the Rights of the Child."
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