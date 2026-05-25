Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova directly threatens new massive strikes on Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Maria Zakharova of the Russian Foreign Ministry cynically threatens new massive strikes on Kyiv, escalating tensions in the region.
- The threat of further terror against Ukraine's population and possible attacks on Kyiv highlights the ongoing conflict and instability.
Zakharova threatens new strikes on Kyiv
The Russian Federation, at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announces further terror against the population of Ukraine.
Retaliatory strikes have been and will be carried out on Kyiv.
Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a special statement detailing the warning to the foreign diplomatic corps.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, "Russia, which before Putin's visit to China pretended to be thinking about a possible end to the war, is now demonstrating that it wants to continue fighting. And they don't need peace."
On May 24, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones, air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, using a total of 690 airstrikes. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.
In total, about 100 people were injured and four died as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-