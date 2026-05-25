Zakharova threatens new strikes on Kyiv

The Russian Federation, at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announces further terror against the population of Ukraine.

Retaliatory strikes have been and will be carried out on Kyiv.

Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon issue a special statement detailing the warning to the foreign diplomatic corps.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, "Russia, which before Putin's visit to China pretended to be thinking about a possible end to the war, is now demonstrating that it wants to continue fighting. And they don't need peace."

This is happening against the backdrop of the inability to ensure security on its own territory, when even Moscow is already flying in. Putin wants to mask his inability to ensure Russia's security by terrorizing civilians. And he is doing all this instead of ending the war. Share

On May 24, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones, air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, using a total of 690 airstrikes. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.