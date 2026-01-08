The deployment of Western troops and military facilities in Ukraine will be considered an intervention that poses a security threat, said the odious Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Zakharova cynically scares the future peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine
Zakharova is confident that the plans of the West and Ukraine are becoming increasingly dangerous and destructive for the future of Europe and its population.
On January 6 in Paris, participants in the so-called "Coalition of the Determined" signed a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, in Moscow's opinion, the document has no relation to a peaceful settlement.
