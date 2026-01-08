"Legal combat targets". Zakharova cynically scares the future peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine
"Legal combat targets". Zakharova cynically scares the future peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Zakharova
Source:  online.ua

The deployment of Western troops and military facilities in Ukraine will be considered an intervention that poses a security threat, said the odious Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Points of attention

  • Maria Zakharova warns that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is seen as an intervention and security threat by Russia.
  • The plans of Western states and Ukraine are criticized by Zakharova as dangerous and destructive for the future of Europe.
  • The Russian Foreign Ministry considers the 'Coalition of the Determined' declaration as a step towards militarization and escalating conflict, rather than achieving peace.

Zakharova cynically scares the future peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Zakharova is confident that the plans of the West and Ukraine are becoming increasingly dangerous and destructive for the future of Europe and its population.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the declaration of the "coalition of the determined" has nothing to do with peace, and Russia will consider the Western military deployed in Ukraine as "legitimate combat targets."

On January 6 in Paris, participants in the so-called "Coalition of the Determined" signed a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, in Moscow's opinion, the document has no relation to a peaceful settlement.

It is aimed not at achieving lasting peace and security, but at continuing militarization, escalating, and expanding the conflict.

