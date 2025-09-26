Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused Ukraine of preparing an anti-Russian provocation. Allegedly, Russian drones will be used in Poland and Romania to push NATO into war against Russia.
Points of attention
- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accuses Ukraine of orchestrating a “drone provocation” to incite conflict between Russia and NATO.
- Zakharova claims that Ukraine plans to use Russian drones in Poland and Romania to falsely implicate Russia and instigate war.
- The alleged scheme involves repairing and outfitting Russian UAVs, sending them under Ukrainian control to NATO hubs, and conducting a disinformation campaign to blame Moscow.
Zakharova invented a false flag operation of the AFU on EU territory
Thus, Putin's odious henchman announced alleged "Kyiv's plans to conduct a false flag operation in Romania and Poland."
Zakharova voiced the fictional “plan of the Kyiv regime”:
Repair several downed or intercepted Russian UAVs.
Equip them with a striking combat element.
Send UAVs controlled by Ukrainian specialists under the guise of "Russian drones" to major NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania.
At the same time, conduct a disinformation campaign in Europe with the aim of blaming everything on Moscow.
Resolve the armed conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO.
Allegedly, all this was done because of the defeats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.
If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the start of World War III, — Zakharov scares the world.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-