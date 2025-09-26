Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing a "drone provocation" against Russia
Zakharova cynically accused Ukraine of preparing a "drone provocation" against Russia

Zakharova
Source:  online.ua

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused Ukraine of preparing an anti-Russian provocation. Allegedly, Russian drones will be used in Poland and Romania to push NATO into war against Russia.

  • Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accuses Ukraine of orchestrating a “drone provocation” to incite conflict between Russia and NATO.
  • Zakharova claims that Ukraine plans to use Russian drones in Poland and Romania to falsely implicate Russia and instigate war.
  • The alleged scheme involves repairing and outfitting Russian UAVs, sending them under Ukrainian control to NATO hubs, and conducting a disinformation campaign to blame Moscow.

Zakharova invented a false flag operation of the AFU on EU territory

Thus, Putin's odious henchman announced alleged "Kyiv's plans to conduct a false flag operation in Romania and Poland."

Today, several Hungarian media outlets reported on Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland in order to blame Russia for them. Thus, on Bankova Street, they are preparing their "Glaivy Incident" in order to create a casus belli for a war between Russia and NATO.

Zakharova voiced the fictional “plan of the Kyiv regime”:

  1. Repair several downed or intercepted Russian UAVs.

  2. Equip them with a striking combat element.

  3. Send UAVs controlled by Ukrainian specialists under the guise of "Russian drones" to major NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania.

  4. At the same time, conduct a disinformation campaign in Europe with the aim of blaming everything on Moscow.

  5. Resolve the armed conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO.

In order to carry out this provocation on September 16, Russian UAVs "Geran" have already been delivered to the Yavoriv training ground in Western Ukraine, where the International Center for Peacekeeping and International Security of the National Academy named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny is located. They were repaired in Lviv at the "LORTA" plant, the propagandist says.

Allegedly, all this was done because of the defeats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the start of World War III, — Zakharov scares the world.

