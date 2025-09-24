Moldova has denied Russia registration for parliamentary election observers over an unprecedented campaign of interference in the people’s choice. In response, the odious Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, accused Moldova of “political games.”

Zakharova attacked Moldova: what is known

Zakharova cynically stated that Moldova's alleged decision to deny Russian observers access to the elections was politically motivated and hindered objective monitoring.

The Russian Federation calls on the OSCE ODIHR to provide a proper public assessment of Chisinau's gross violation of OSCE electoral commitments.

The Moldovan Ambassador to Moscow was also summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with Chisinau's refusal to accredit observers from the Russian Federation for the elections, the diplomatic service reports.

Moscow calls Moldova's decision a "brutal violation of international obligations," "incompatible with the democratic values to which the Moldovan leadership claims to adhere," and "another manifestation of its anti-Russian course." Share

Earlier this week, Moldovan police and prosecutors detained 74 people in a case of preparing mass riots, saying that many of them, who were aged between 19 and 45, had traveled to Serbia to receive training from Russian instructors.