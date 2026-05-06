For the second time in a week, the Putin regime is threatening to strike the center of Kyiv if there is no truce on "Victory Day."
Points of attention
- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatens to strike the center of Kyiv if the ceasefire is violated, supported by the Putin regime.
- Moscow sends threats to diplomatic missions and international organizations demanding they take the Russian Defense Ministry's statement seriously.
Russia threatens Ukraine with strikes for the second time for “violation of the ceasefire” on May 9
This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.
According to Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note with threats to diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations.
Moscow is demanding that diplomats from other countries take "seriously" the Russian Defense Ministry's statement threatening to launch a massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv if Moscow is attacked during the ceasefire.
The Russian Federation also called for "ensuring the early evacuation of diplomatic and other mission personnel from the city of Kyiv."
Separately, Zakharova complained that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at the "participation" of Ukrainian drones in the "Victory Day" parade, no one at the summit of the European Political Community "took him down."
She also cynically added that Russia allegedly does not take a position of aggression.
On May 4, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had ordered a ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9.
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