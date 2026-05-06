For the second time in a week, the Putin regime is threatening to strike the center of Kyiv if there is no truce on "Victory Day."

Russia threatens Ukraine with strikes for the second time for “violation of the ceasefire” on May 9

This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note with threats to diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations.

Moscow is demanding that diplomats from other countries take "seriously" the Russian Defense Ministry's statement threatening to launch a massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv if Moscow is attacked during the ceasefire.

The Russian Federation also called for "ensuring the early evacuation of diplomatic and other mission personnel from the city of Kyiv."

The Russian Foreign Ministry assured that a retaliatory strike could be carried out "in particular, against decision-making centers." Share

Separately, Zakharova complained that when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at the "participation" of Ukrainian drones in the "Victory Day" parade, no one at the summit of the European Political Community "took him down."

She also cynically added that Russia allegedly does not take a position of aggression.

On May 4, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had ordered a ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9.