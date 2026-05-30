Watch: Ukraine hits tanker in Rostov region and Russia's Southern Oil Company

Last night, loud explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country of Russia amid attacks by Ukrainian drones. Thus, it is known for certain that the Ukrainian Defense Forces “hunted down” another enemy tanker in the Rostov region, and also hit the “Southern Oil Company” in the city of Armavir.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 30 — what is known so far

According to the latest data, at night, Ukrainian drones carried out a powerful attack on the infrastructure of the port of Taganrog.

According to local authorities, a tanker, a fuel tank, and an administration building caught fire.

Taganrog is under massive attack by UAVs. Explosions are heard throughout the city, Russian monitors are reporting gunfire in the area of the Taganrog Bay and the aircraft factory, — writes the Telegram channel Exilenova+. Share

In addition, it is noted that an oil depot is on fire in the city of Armavir, Krasnodar Territory, after a drone strike.

According to eyewitnesses, this is the local "Southern Oil Company".

There are also reports of an attack on an oil depot in temporarily occupied Feodosia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that from 20:00 Moscow time on May 29 to 07:00 Moscow time on May 30, 127 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems over the following territories: