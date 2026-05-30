Ukrainian air defenses eliminate 284 targets during Russian night attack

Last night, Russia carried out an air attack on Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, six X-10 cruise missiles, as well as 290 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on May 29.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 284 targets — 5 Kh-101 missiles and 279 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, center, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have hit 9 attack UAVs at 7 locations, as well as falling debris at 10. In addition, two enemy missiles (cruise and ballistic) did not reach their targets, information on them is being clarified.

It is also worth noting that the attack is still ongoing, and there are several Russian UAVs in the airspace.