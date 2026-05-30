SBS "hunted" a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet and 2 enemy oil depots
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Ukraine
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SBS "hunted" a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet and 2 enemy oil depots

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS reports new successful deep strikes
Читати українською

During the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces successfully struck several important targets of the aggressor country Russia. This time, the SBS Birds hit a tanker of the shadow fleet and two enemy oil depots in Taganrog and Feodosia.

Points of attention

  • The newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces was instrumental in carrying out these precise and impactful strikes.
  • The destruction of a Russian Iskander missile system and two Tu-142 aircraft added to the list of targets hit, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Ukrainian operations.

SBS reports new successful deep strikes

The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, shared details of his soldiers' new operations.

In addition, he showed a video of the combat work of the SBS Birds.

The SBS Birds lit up a tanker of the shadow fleet and two oil depots in Taganrog and Feodosia. The night of May 30 was fiery. The freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird of the SBS worked out 23 military targets and facilities in the enemy's operational depth during the night. "Neftyanka" was no exception.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

On the morning of May 30, the SBS leader officially confirmed the destruction of a Russian Iskander and two Tu-142 aircraft, and has now updated the list of targets hit:

  • shadow fleet oil tanker, Taganrog oil depot, Russian Federation;

  • Kurgannaftoprodukt oil depot, Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation — this attack was carried out by the Birds of the 1st SBS OC;

  • Marine oil terminal, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — the operation was carried out by fighters of the 412th Nemesis SBS.

Successful strikes were carried out with the involvement of the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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