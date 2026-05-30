During the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces successfully struck several important targets of the aggressor country Russia. This time, the SBS Birds hit a tanker of the shadow fleet and two enemy oil depots in Taganrog and Feodosia.
Points of attention
- The newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces was instrumental in carrying out these precise and impactful strikes.
- The destruction of a Russian Iskander missile system and two Tu-142 aircraft added to the list of targets hit, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Ukrainian operations.
SBS reports new successful deep strikes
The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, shared details of his soldiers' new operations.
In addition, he showed a video of the combat work of the SBS Birds.
On the morning of May 30, the SBS leader officially confirmed the destruction of a Russian Iskander and two Tu-142 aircraft, and has now updated the list of targets hit:
shadow fleet oil tanker, Taganrog oil depot, Russian Federation;
Kurgannaftoprodukt oil depot, Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation — this attack was carried out by the Birds of the 1st SBS OC;
Marine oil terminal, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea — the operation was carried out by fighters of the 412th Nemesis SBS.
Successful strikes were carried out with the involvement of the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-