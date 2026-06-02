17 dead and 101 injured reported in Dnipro and Kyiv

The massive Russian strike in Kyiv and Dnipro has already killed 17 civilians. In addition, the number of injured people has increased to 101.

The number of dead and injured continues to rise in Kyiv and Dnipro

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, officially confirmed that 11 civilians have already died in the city, two of them children.

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of a woman and an 8-year-old boy from under the ruins of a four-story building damaged by the enemy in Dnipro. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, 37 civilians were injured, 22 of whom remain in hospitals.

Ganzha added that they had shrapnel wounds, fractures, lacerations and cuts, mine and blast injuries, and acubarotraumas.

Among the wounded are four children. Boys aged 6 and 16 and a 13-year-old girl are hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 14-year-old girl is receiving outpatient treatment. In total, 22 people remain in hospitals. Four are in "serious" condition, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Management Office specified. Share

In the capital of Ukraine, rescuers and services are working at a number of locations to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

As of 12:00, doctors confirm 64 injured and 6 dead Kyiv residents.