17 dead and 101 injured reported in Dnipro and Kyiv

The massive Russian strike in Kyiv and Dnipro has already killed 17 civilians. In addition, the number of injured people has increased to 101.
Points of attention
- In Kyiv, 64 residents are injured and 6 have died, with the numbers likely to increase.
- The tragic events highlight the devastating impact of the Russian attack on innocent civilians in Ukraine.
The number of dead and injured continues to rise in Kyiv and Dnipro
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, officially confirmed that 11 civilians have already died in the city, two of them children.
According to him, 37 civilians were injured, 22 of whom remain in hospitals.
Ganzha added that they had shrapnel wounds, fractures, lacerations and cuts, mine and blast injuries, and acubarotraumas.
In the capital of Ukraine, rescuers and services are working at a number of locations to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.
As of 12:00, doctors confirm 64 injured and 6 dead Kyiv residents.
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