The number of victims of Russian strikes in Kyiv has increased to 5 people
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Ukraine
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The number of victims of Russian strikes in Kyiv has increased to 5 people

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Death toll rises in Kyiv after Russian attack
Читати українською

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has officially confirmed that one of the victims in the capital has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from the Russian attack to five.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed concern over the targeted attack on Kyiv and highlighted the ongoing assistance provided to the victims.
  • Emergency services are tirelessly working to address the damages caused by the nighttime Russian attack, including damage to houses, non-residential premises, and medical facilities.

Death toll rises in Kyiv after Russian attack

One victim died in hospital. Five people were killed in the attack on the capital on June 2.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

According to the President of Ukraine, there are currently 38 people in hospitals in the capital — all are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The Head of State emphasized that the main blow was on the capital — dozens of residential buildings and other purely civilian infrastructure were again damaged in the city.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that more than 500 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were involved in eliminating the consequences of the nightly Russian attack on our cities and communities.

As Vitaliy Klitschko noted, emergency services are working on the ground, continuing to eliminate the consequences of the massive attack on Kyiv.

"Houses, non-residential premises, and 4 medical facilities were damaged in various areas of the city," the mayor emphasized.

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